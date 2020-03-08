|
|
MERL, Frank Frank Harkins Merl, age 83, passed peacefully on February 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born in Atlanta on September 14, 1936 to Milton and Vivian (Harkins) Merl. A 1954 graduate of Grady High School, Frank earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering at Georgia Tech in 1958 and an MBA from Georgia State in 1964. In 1967, Frank married his one true love, Nancy C. Underwood, and together they raised two children. Frank was a dedicated family man, a proud native Atlantan and a lifelong member of Druid Hills Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant daughter Susan Rebecca, his sister Charlotte Watters and his brother Lawrence Merl. He is survived by Nancy, his devoted wife of 52 years, his daughter Anne Altizer (Andy), his son Andrew Frank, granddaughter Zoe, and close family friend Amanda Gravitt, along with many nieces and nephews. Please see additional details at https://www.hmpattersonarlington.com. A celebration of Frank's life will be held on March 14, at 2 PM, at Druid Hills Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in Frank's memory to Druid Hills Presbyterian Church, 1026 Ponce de Leon Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30306 or to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2020