OWENS, Jr., Frank Camden Frank Camden Owens, Jr. age 91, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on April 1, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1928 in Atlanta, Georgia to Anne Inman Grant and Frank C. Owens. In 1951, he married his loving wife, Marguerite Kent Owens. He attended E. Rivers Elementary School, North Fulton High School and the Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN. He graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1949 where he was on the tennis team and a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity. He was Chairman of the Board, President and Director of Draper-Owens Company and President and Director of Tenir Securities, Incorporated. He was a former Director of The First National Bank of Atlanta, now Wells Fargo, H. StocktonAtlanta, Inc., West End Tin Company and Grant Properties. His former business affiliations were President and Past Director of the Atlanta Real Estate Board and Past Director of the Georgia Association of Realtors, Inc. He was a member of the National Association of Real Estate Boards, the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers and the Young Presidents' Organization, Inc. He was a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder. He served on the Board of Trustees of the AlexanderTharpe Scholarship Fund, Inc. at Georgia Tech. He was a Chairman of the Real Estate Industry for United Appeal, Forward Atlanta and the Joint Tech Georgia Development Fund. He was a Director of the Better Business Bureau, a Director of The Georgia , a Trustee of the Atlanta Speech School and a Trustee of The Lovett School. He was predeceased by his three sons, Frank Camden Owens, III "Cam", William Kent Owens "Kent", Steven Wright Owens "Steve", his parents, his sister Anne Owens Shippey and his brother-in-law. Lawrence C. Shippey "Larry" and his brother-in-law, John B. Chapman. He is survived by his sister, Theodora Owens Chapman "Dodie", his wife, Marguerite Kent Owens and their daughter, Marguerite Owens Boden "Margo aka Lumpkins" her husband, Walter William Anthony Boden, III "Bill" and eight grandchildren: Saffron Owens Algozzini (Tony), Frank Camden Owens, IV "Camden", (Heather), Steven Wright Owens, Jr. (Cheryl), Walter William Zachary Boden "Zach", Nicholas T. Sheffield Boden "Nick", Marguerite Kent Mackenzie Boden "Mackenzie", Ian Grant Kent Owens "Grant", Aidan Chase Inman Owens "Aidan", and two great grandchildren, Addison Ayres Algozzini "Addison", Parker Griffon Algozzini "Parker", and many close nieces, nephews and two godchildren all of whom he loved and adored. His life was filled with the love of God, his family, his friends, music, sports and finance. One of his greatest enjoyments in life was being a member of The Atlanta Seventeen Orchestra, playing saxophone and clarinet and being Past President of Peachtree Golf Club. He was a member of The Piedmont Diving Club, The Nine O'clocks and the Capital City Club, where he was a Past Director. A private graveside service conducted by The Reverend Doctor Timothy Boggess will be held at a later date. If so desired, In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd., NE, Atlanta, GA 30305, Northwest Presbyterian Church, 4300 Northside Dr., NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 or a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2020