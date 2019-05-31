PITTMAN, Frank H. Frank H. Pittman, 78, of Stuart, Florida, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic, Martin North Hospital in Stuart. Mr. Pittman was a teacher and former director of Martin County School District's Environmental Studies Center in Jenson Beach and taught generations of students about this special place located on Florida's Treasure Coast. His passion was not just about preservation of this beautiful and bountiful place he loved, it was also about passing this passion of preservation and understanding forward for generations to come. Working with former Martin County School Superintendent James Navitsky, Ella "Mike" Clark and Olive Ashby, the Environmental Studies Center was born. Mr. Pittman was born November 26, 1940 in West Palm Beach and lived in Stuart until the age of 9, moved to Winter Park, Florida, and from there to Atlanta, Georgia at the age of 12. He graduated from Tucker High School, N.C. in 1962. He received a Master's degree in Marine Biology from Florida State University, and returned to Martin County to continue sharing his passion for the woods, waters, and well-being of our natural habitats in Martin County through teaching. Mr. Pittman was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ethel and Lacy C. Kickliter and Laurie and Charles O. Pittman; his parents, Lacy Mae and Thomas Charles Pittman; aunts, uncles and cousins many of whom made Stuart their home. He is survived by a sister, Kay Sutton (Richard) of Senoia, GA; aunt, Joline Kickliter of Virgina Beach, VA; granddaughters, Shelby Colley (Kyle, Layla) of Scottsdale, AZ, Angel Dahlquist (Marc, Isabella, Miles) of Cumming, GA, Kyle Ricciardi and friend and neighbor, Jeff Pantzer. In remembrance Memorial donations may be directed to Environmental Studies Center-Attention: Camp Wet in memory of Frank Pittman 2900 N.E. Indian River Drive, Jenson Beach, FL 34957. On May 26, 2019 Frank H. Pittman said to his sister, "It's been a good Life!" A Committal Service was held at Fernhill Memorial Gardens in Stuart, FL. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Stuart Chapel. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2019