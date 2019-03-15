|
|
ROBINSON, Frank Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Frank Robinson of Conyers, GA., will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelly Lake Cathedral COGIC, 2411 Whites Mill Rd., Decatur, GA. 30032. Pastor, Bishop Norman Harper Officiating. Interment, Hillandale Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Bernice Robinson, two daughters, Michelle Robinson, Denita (Kevin) Bazel, three granddaughters, Sakinah, Kelly and Dana, one brother, Clifford Robinson, and a host of close family and friends. The family will receive friends this evening from 6pm - 8pm at Gregory Levett Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA. 30034. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence the day of the service at 9:45 a.m. Services provided by Davis and Son Funeral Home, 1091 Hardin St. Conyers, GA. 30012, 770-483-5102.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019