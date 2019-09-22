|
ROBINSON, Frank We mourn the passing of Frank Allen "Butch" Robinson on August 31, 2019. A "Buckhead Boy" and North Fulton Class of 1954, Butch was the owner of Sandy's and later Director of Leadership Atlanta. He leaves behind his sister Patsy Robinson Brown and brother Olaf Ellery "Torch" Robinson Jr., wife Nancy C. Robinson and children, grand and great. For full obituary https://www.placervillefuneralandcremation.com/notices/FRANK-ROBINSON.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019