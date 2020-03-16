|
ROESCHER, Frank Colonel Frank Alexander Roescher, 83, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, after complications from surgery. Frank was born in Atlanta on December 8, 1936 and grew up in Techwood, Downtown Atlanta. He graduated from Avondale High School in 1954. Graduated US Naval Academy 1959 and University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill in 1964. He served in the United States Air Force, where he retired in 1983 at the Rank of Colonel. After retirement, he worked at GTE Government Systems, Westboro, MA and then resumed his love for teaching at Georgia Perimeter College. Frank is survived by his wife, Charlotte; his four children, Steve, Michael, David, and Dorrie. Charlotte's children, Chris, Britt, and Stacy; a brother, Norman Roescher and his wife, Brenda; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Sara L. Roescher and his brother, Waldo F. Roescher, Jr. Memorial Services are pending and are in the care of Tom Wages Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 16, 2020