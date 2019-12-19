|
SAMFORD, III, Frank Frank Park "Sam" Samford III was an attorney and law professor from Birmingham and Atlanta. An avid runner and chess player dedicated to his family and numerous social and philanthropic causes, he passed early Tuesday morning, December 10th, after an accident near his home in Atlanta. He was 75 years old. Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, to Frank and Virginia Samford, Sam was the oldest of 4 children. He graduated from Indian Springs School ('62) and remained a passionate supporter of the school throughout his life, serving two terms on the Board of Governors. He graduated from Yale University ('66) and went on to University of Alabama Law School for his JD and then to Harvard University for an LLM. Sam practiced law, taught at Emory University Law School, co-directed the Legal Aid Clinic in Tuscaloosa, frequently provided pro bono legal services and ran several businesses. In 1966, Sam married Sharon Stone, also of Birmingham. Their joy in raising children together led to an interest in a variety of child-related causes. Sam worked as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children, was part of a foster care review panel and supported groups dedicated to combating child abuse. Sam's family has a strong legacy of educational and arts philanthropy in Birmingham, including Indian Springs School; The Virginia Samford Theater, named in honor of his mother, Virginia Samford Donovan; and Samford University, named in honor of Sam's grandfather. Sam was a great intellect with a remarkable recall of all things historical, political and artistic. He is most remembered for his honesty, his kindness, and his extreme generosity as well as his love of family, children and dogs. He had a delightful sense of humor and embraced both a charming disregard for formality and a deep appreciation for humanity. He will be greatly missed. Sam was the patriarch of a large and loving family. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, his siblings, Laura Samford Armitage, John Samford, Mae Samford Robertson; his children, Ginny Samford Hornbeck, Paul Samford, Victor Samford and Katherine Samford, seven grandchildren, and a huge extended family. The family has asked that donations in Sam's memory be made to Indian Springs School or The Frank Samford, Jr. Chess Foundation. A memorial service celebrating Sam's life will be held at the Lake House at Avondale, Avondale Estates, Georgia, on December 27, and will begin at 2 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 19, 2019