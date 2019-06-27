|
SHOEMAKER, Sr., Frank R. Frank R. Shoemaker Sr., age 99, of Chamblee, GA, peacefully passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Emory St. Joseph hospital in Atlanta. A Celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Brenda Westmoreland officiating. Frank served as a Chief Petty Officer with the United States Navy after 22 years of service. He loved gardening. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Eva Jo Shoemaker and son, James Arnold Shoemaker. He is survived by his sons, Frank R. Shoemaker Jr, and Don Shoemaker; as well as five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be sent to the s Project,https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 27, 2019