TESKE, Frank Louis Frank L. Teske of Dunwoody died April 10, 2019 at age 94. He was born on April 21, 1924 in Chicago, IL to the late Iva Lillian and Louis Raymond Teske. He was a key leader at Lane Tech High School, the largest all-boys high school in the U.S with an enrollment of 8,000. He enrolled at the University of Tampa, and was called to active duty by the 15th Air Force, and was a member of The Greatest Generation. He was selected as a cryptographer, served as a war correspondent in Italy, and co-authored the hardback book Flight of the Liberators. He met his late wife Rose at a USO dance in Charleston, SC. After earning a journalism degree from Northwestern University, he and Rose raised their 5 children in Atlanta. He was a regional advertising manager for the Atlanta Journal, publisher of Around Atlanta Magazine, taught Creative Thinking classes at Emory University, then transitioned to computer sales. In retirement, he was a videographer, recording 450 Atlanta weddings. He will be remembered for his brilliant mind, creativity, devotion to family, and strong love of books, trains, and photography. For more than 40 years, he provided loving care for Rose, who suffered from lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. He is survived by his children Karen Buttermore (King), Ray Teske, Tim Teske, Julie Hillyer (Greg McCurdy), Steve Teske; his beloved grandchildren Hunter Teske (Joanna), Molly Walker (Jimmy), Blake Teske (Quinne), Katy (Brian) Maclaga and Tyler Hillyer. The joy of his life were his great- grandchildren Davis Teske, Riley King Walker, Braden Teske, Andrew Walker, Woods Walker, Harlan Maclaga, twins Harper and Landon Teske, and Eva Maclaga. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17 at 10:30 am at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Jude the Apostle Chapter, 7171 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary