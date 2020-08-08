1/1
Frank Townsend
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOWNSEND, Frank Frank Edwin Townsend was born on December 28, 1922 and passed away on August 6, 2020. He was the son of James Warren and Lillian Hallman, and was the last and longest living of six brothers and one sister. He was in the Army Air Corp from 1942-1946, where he qualified as a Marksman. That talent later served for his love of hunting and the outdoors. He married and raised two daughters, Wanda and Amelia, and his son Eddie in a loving Christian home, where he valued the virtues of love for family and God. He spent his career as a Journeyman Meat Cutter, and manager with Colonial Foods and Big Star. He was known lovingly as Big Daddy to his grandchildren (Angela, Todd, Jason, Brittany and great-granddaughter Brylie Rose), who all adored him for his sweet nature and big hugs. His family will have a graveside service at 2:00 PM, Sunday August 9th, at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery and will be observing social distancing and mask precautions. For more information please go to dignitymemorial.com. Dr. Randy Cheek, from Eastwood Baptist Church, will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, his family request for contributions to be made to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved