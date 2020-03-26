|
WICKER, Frank On Thursday, March 19, 2020, Frank Wicker, devoted and loving husband to Becky and father of two sons, passed away at the age of 76 after a courageous struggle with Myelodysplastic syndrome. Frank attended University of Florida on a basketball scholarship. Frank was an entrepreneur and ran a successful manufacture representative sales business in Atlanta for 25 years. He was a member of Alpharetta First United Methodist and an ardent supporter of City of Hope and other local charities. Frank had a passion for sporting, the outdoors and travel. He enjoyed bird hunting, deep sea fishing, golf and skiing. He was also known for his love of fine wine and cigars. He enjoyed entertaining, and being a man of many interests, he always had a story to share. Nothing surpassed his love for the important individuals in his life, his family and his friends. Frank was a gentle giant of a man kind, compassionate, generous and a good listener. He humbly lived out his faith and cared for so many people. Frank loved life and lived it to the fullest. He will be forever missed. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servant." Psalm 116:15 Above all else, Frank cherished his family. He is survived by his wife, Becky, of 36 years, and their son, Matthew, of Alpharetta, GA, his wife Kristen, and a grandson, Brooks. He also is survived by his elder son, Jason of Austin, TX, married to Brenda and their children, Nessa, Bowen and Noble. In addition, Frank is survived by his brother, Dennis and several nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Dottie, and his brother, David. Due to public health concerns a private graveside service will be held on March 27th. A Celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later time. Please consider a memorial donation to City of Hope (https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/Frank) in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2020