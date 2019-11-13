|
|
WILLIAMS, Sr., Pastor Frank James Pastor Frank James Williams, Sr., of Atlanta, GA, passed on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, at 11 AM, at Wings of Faith Worldwide Ministries, 1260 Old Conley Rd., Conley, GA. Bishop Dreyfus C. Smith, Pastor. Interment, Crestlawn Memorial Park. There will be a wake TODAY at Wings of Faith Worldwide Ministries form 6 PM - 8 PM. Services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, 404-963-5634, www.wgmurrayandson.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 13, 2019