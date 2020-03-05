Services
Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 Harbins Road
Lilburn, GA 30047
(770) 923-2940
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 Harbins Road
Lilburn, GA 30047
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
2140 Beaver Ruin Road
Norcross, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frankie Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frankie Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frankie Miller Obituary
MILLER, Frankie Frankie Lane Miller unexpectedly passed away on February 26, 2020, at Emory University Hospital with his loving wife Maria by his side. Frankie is survived by his mother Daisy West, his wife of twenty one year's Maria Miller, his son Daniel Miller and his daughter Franki Miller. His sister Tracy Beitzel and brother Tony Miller, Ohio, and numerous family members and friends worldwide. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5th, from 5 - 7 PM, at Advantage Funeral Home located at 500 Harbins Road Lilburn, GA 30047. A Mass will be held on March 6th, at 11 AM, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church located at 2140 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross, GA. The burial will take place after the Church Mass at Gwinnett Memorial Park, 925 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frankie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -