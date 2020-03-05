|
MILLER, Frankie Frankie Lane Miller unexpectedly passed away on February 26, 2020, at Emory University Hospital with his loving wife Maria by his side. Frankie is survived by his mother Daisy West, his wife of twenty one year's Maria Miller, his son Daniel Miller and his daughter Franki Miller. His sister Tracy Beitzel and brother Tony Miller, Ohio, and numerous family members and friends worldwide. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5th, from 5 - 7 PM, at Advantage Funeral Home located at 500 Harbins Road Lilburn, GA 30047. A Mass will be held on March 6th, at 11 AM, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church located at 2140 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross, GA. The burial will take place after the Church Mass at Gwinnett Memorial Park, 925 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2020