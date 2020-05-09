Services
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
2750 Shorter Ave Nw
Rome, GA 30165
(706) 234-9622
Private
To be announced at a later date
Frankie Moore Obituary
MOORE (GAMMON), Frankie Jane Frankie Jane Gammon Moore, age 87, of Rome, passed away Thursday May 7, 2020 at a local hospital. Survivors include four children, Ruth Moore, Dr. John (Theresa) Moore, Kay (David) Earle, and Beth (Randy Sr.) Tolbert, four grandchildren, Cliff Moore, Brent (Kelly) Moore, Randy (Mackenzie) Tolbert, Jr., and Mary Frances Tolbert, three great grandchildren, Elizabeth McCullough, Tripp Tolbert, and Madison Moore, sisters, Joy (Joe) Rickman, and Marilyn (Wayne) Allison, brother, Hugh H. (Bud) Gammon, Jr., several nieces and nephews also survive. In accordance with state and federal guidelines, all services will be private due to COVID-19. Interment will be in East View Cemetery. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Mrs. Frankie Moore's arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 9, 2020
