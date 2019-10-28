Services
Franklin Alford

Franklin Alford Obituary
ALFORD, Franklin D. Celebration of Life Services for Franklin D. Alford will be held 10:30 AM, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Friendship Community Church, 4141 Old Fairburn Road, College Park, GA 30349. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Public Viewing TODAY from 12 PM - 8 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Alexis Alford; daughter, Dr. Ashley Randall; granddaughter, Emery Herbert and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy. 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. 770-907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 28, 2019
