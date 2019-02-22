Resources More Obituaries for Franklin CLARK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Franklin CLARK

Obituary Flowers CLARK, J. Franklin J. Franklin Clark, 79, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. Born in Clay, KY, J began his musical studies at age 9. He attended college at the University of Evansville and after his under-graduate work, the University of Syracuse, New York. While at Syracuse University, he was confirmed in the Episcopal Church and received a scholarship from the Diocese of Central New York to attend the Episcopal Theological School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. After completing one year of theological studies, he decided that his ministry to the church was solely in area of church ministry of music. He entered the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, Massachusetts and in 1967 became the Minister of Music at Lewinsville Presbyterian Church in McLean, VA where he remained until his retirement in 2004. After retirement, he and his partner Richard Jarvis relocated to the Midtown area of Atlanta, where he continued to utilize his love of music and talent as an organist, most recently at the Cathedral of St Phillip. Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his partner of 40 years, Richard Jarvis, mother, Jimmie N. Clark, father, Oyd B. Clark and brother, John Laurence Clark. He is survived by his brother, Oyd Daniel Clark, sister-in-law, Dimple Clark, niece, Kathy Stokes (Jeff Stokes) great niece, Laura Beth Hollis (Matthew Hollis), great nephew, Will Purdie (Kimberly Purdie), niece, Shannon Ray (Greg Ray) and great nieces Reagan and Avery Ray. Services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Cathedral of St Phillip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW. Atlanta, GA, 30305. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Music Ministry at the Cathedral of St Phillip. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.