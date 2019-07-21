|
|
MILLER, Franklin David Franklin David Miller, age 70 of Snellville, GA passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held 6:00 PM on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Snellville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will be held 3:00 PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, FL. David was the owner of Miller Direct Inc. Printing and Advertising in Norcross, GA. He was a member of Forrest Hills Mountain View Baptist Church, Snellville, GA. David coached his sons in youth and high school baseball in Stone Mountain. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosa Lee (Wiggins) and Willie Lamar Miller; and brother, William L. Miller. David is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Janna Miller; son and daughter in law, Adam and Amy Miller; sons, David Jason Miller and Micah Miller; granddaughter, Stella Miller; sister, Norma Miller; brother, Bob Miller; sister and brother in law, Gloria and Wayne Yeo; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends 4:00 PM 6:00 PM on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019