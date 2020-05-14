|
|
NIX, Franklin Ross Franklin Ross Nix, age 74, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA, as a result of complications from myotonic dystrophy. Frank was born in Marietta, OH, and moved to Atlanta shortly after his birth. He graduated from Druid Hills High School and received his undergraduate degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1968. Drafted into the Air Force, he served as a Navigator during the Vietnam War. Afterwards, he earned a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1973. Frank began his legal career as a litigator working for Alston, Miller & Gaines where he later became a partner at Alston & Bird. Frank had an incredible memory and a razor-sharp intellect which served him dutifully in the courtroom and other facets of his life. Outside of the legal establishment Frank loved to spend time with his family and beloved golden retriever, Hunter. Frank was preceded in death by his son Alexander, his mother Dorothy, and his father Franklin. He is survived by his adoring wife of nearly 45 years, Gayle, his sons Charles and Ross, daughters-in-law Laura and Kristin, and two precious granddaughters, Daley and Ragan. He is also survived by his sister Kathryn, brothers Jim and Bill, and sisters-in-law Pamela and Dot. Due to social distancing concerns, a private ceremony is being held at Peachtree Presbyterian Church for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation: http://www.myotonic.org/donate.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2020