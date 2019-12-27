|
ROSENBERRY, Franklin D. Franklin D. Rosenberry, 85 of Rockledge, FL, passed away Dec. 23, 2019. Mr. Rosenberry was born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 31, 1934 and was the son of the late, Jacob and Dorothy Rosenberry. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Toby Ruthe Rosenberry. He is survived by his daughter, Peggy Parks (Steve), Dan Rosenberry, Ray Rosenberry, Don Rosenberry (Kelly); and grandchildren, Kalani and Bryce Rosenberry. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/veterans-charity-overview/?utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=garysinise&msclkid=e00c17f8f2ed165a65c249fa4904309d. Graveside services will be Sunday, Dec. 29, at 11 AM, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park with Rabbi Melvin Sirner officiating.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 27, 2019