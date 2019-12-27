Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Crest Lawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Rosenberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Rosenberry


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin Rosenberry Obituary
ROSENBERRY, Franklin D. Franklin D. Rosenberry, 85 of Rockledge, FL, passed away Dec. 23, 2019. Mr. Rosenberry was born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 31, 1934 and was the son of the late, Jacob and Dorothy Rosenberry. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Toby Ruthe Rosenberry. He is survived by his daughter, Peggy Parks (Steve), Dan Rosenberry, Ray Rosenberry, Don Rosenberry (Kelly); and grandchildren, Kalani and Bryce Rosenberry. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/veterans-charity-overview/?utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=garysinise&msclkid=e00c17f8f2ed165a65c249fa4904309d. Graveside services will be Sunday, Dec. 29, at 11 AM, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park with Rabbi Melvin Sirner officiating.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -