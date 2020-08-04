1/
Franklin Thurmond
THURMOND, Franklin "Otis" Franklin "Otis" Thurmond son of the late F.P. & Addie Mae Thurmond, went to be with His Lord and Savior, Sunday, August 2nd, 2020, Otis is survived by his beloved Wife of 30 years, Lorene A. Thurmond; son, Jimmy Patterson; grandsons; James & John Patterson; granddaughter, Paula Cassell; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was a Deacon at Immanuel Baptist Church and served as a Deacon at Woodland Baptist Church. He was retired from the Loveable Company. Mr. Franklin proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and Georgia Air National Guard. Mr. Thurmond will be laid to rest in a family only, graveside-service, at Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Per family request, in lieu of flowers, please do memorials to a favorite charity.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
