Frazier Todd
TODD, Sr., Dr. Frazier Ben

Dr. Frazier Ben Todd Sr., one of the first Black Podiatrist in Georgia and pastor of Church of Hope Ministries, passed Monday, October 26, 2020. Public viewing will be held 10 AM-6 PM, Sat., October 31, HOPE Banquet Hall, 990 Pointe South Pkwy., Jonesboro. Funeral service will be held Sun, November 1 at 2 PM, HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl., Fayetteville. (770) 461-9222. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
10:00 - 06:00 PM
HOPE Banquet Hall
NOV
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
HOPE Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA 30214
(770) 461-9222
