Fred Allen Baker, Jr., 98, of Dunwoody, GA, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 with his family by his side. Fred was born in Nashville, TN and moved to Atlanta when he was a year old. Fred was commissioned into the Navy while still a student at Georgia Tech and fought in World War II on destroyers in the Pacific participating in notable battles such as Leyte Gulf and Iwo Jima. After his release from active duty in WWII he finished his degree in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech and was hired by Southern Bell as an engineer. He was called back to active duty during the Korean War, once again serving as an officer on destroyers. After release from active duty, Fred remained in the Naval reserves until retiring as a Lieutenant Commander after 20 years of service to his country. During his naval career he was awarded six bronze medals and numerous service medals. Fred also had a successful 38-year career as an engineer with Southern Bell/BellSouth, retiring as the head of their Science and Technology organization. During his tenure he helped deploy industry changing technology such as digital and packet switching and out of band signaling. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Allen Baker and Minnie Williams Baker and his wife, Ardis Childs Baker. He is survived by two daughters: Miriam (Rob) Beecher of Manassas, Va and Anne (Joel) Swartout of Suwanee, GA; five grandchildren: Lauren Beecher, Tom Beecher and Rick Beecher all of Manassas, Va., Heath (Brittany) Swartout of Auburn, GA, and Connor (Courtney) Swartout of Sugar Hill, GA, a great-granddaughter; Ryleigh Swartout of Auburn, GA and a great-grandson; Baker Swartout of Sugar Hill, GA. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in his memory to Dunwoody United Methodist Church.