|
|
BETTRESS, III, Fred Douglas Fred Douglas Bettress, III, passed away on December 5, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Preceding him in death were his father, Fred Douglas Bettress, Jr.; and his previous wife, Adrienne Evans Bettress. His love and laughter will be cherished in the lives of his mother, Julia Fields Bettress; wife, Sis Budd Bettress; son, Jimmy Bettress; daughter, Nelie Bettress Purdy (David); step-daughter, Katie Gravely; step-son, Billy Gravely (Caroline); sisters, Maureen Bettress Brice (Billy), Trisha Bettress Sanders (Eddie), and Nelie Bettress Wilson (Dick); brother, Tom Bettress (Elizabeth); 9 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was born December 11, 1951, in Montgomery, Alabama. In 1959, the family moved to Decatur, Georgia, where Fred graduated from Avondale High School in 1970. He was a class officer and Captain of the Football Team. During his senior year, Fred was named to the State All-Star game by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association. He continued his football career as a scholarship athlete at Georgia Tech where he played from 1970-1974. Graduating with a degree in Industrial Management, Fred was a proud alumnus and supporter of the Yellow Jackets, as a longtime season ticket holder. A successful career in heavy machinery sales followed his graduation from Tech. Fred traveled the state of Georgia selling Link-Belt Cranes for over 35 years, and the last 18 years at Atlantic and Southern Equipment. His many business contacts and customers around the state became close friends. Fred was active as a youth football and baseball coach in Brookwood, Mountain Park, and South Gwinnett Recreation Leagues. A longtime member of Summit Chase Country Club, Fred enjoyed many happy days on the golf course with his family and friends. In addition, he was an avid fisherman and many happy days fishing on the Coosa River. The annual Panama City Beach trip with family and friends was the highlight of his summers. Many wonderful memories were created during this time that continue to be shared. Fred loved having his family over for supper and was the very best "Gran" to his grandchildren. He loved playing ball in the backyard and spoiling them all! A Visitation will be held at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home, 3705 U.S. Highway 78, Snellville, GA 30039, on Sunday, December 8th from 4-7 PM. Funeral Services are planned for Monday, December 9th at 11 AM at St. Anna's Catholic Church, Monroe, GA. Donations in Fred's memory may be made to the Georgia Tech Foundation, Annual Roll Call, c/o Gerri Elder, 190 North Ave., Atlanta, GA 30313, Reference: Fred D. Bettress III 8-10145039, or The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, 2050 Chamblee Tucker Rd., Atlanta, GA 30341. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 7, 2019