|
|
CARTER, Fred Fred Carter, retired attorney, died of cardiac arrest on April 28. Born April 6, 1944 to the late Roscoe and Rosa Carter of Birmingham, AL, Fred was a graduate of Tuskegee University and Woodrow Wilson Law School in Atlanta. Fred maintained an avid interest in legal research, golf, chess, and analysis of socio-political injustice and related issues. He also cherished his association with the South Fulton Running Partners. Fred is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Teresa McGowen Carter; brother, McArthur Carter (Henrietta); niece, Yolanda Carter; two sisters-in-law, Margaret M. Chestnut and Frances M. Sanders; special nieces, Vanessa Harris and Alexis Harris; beloved cousins, relatives, business associates and a myriad of friends. A memorial service will not be held due to the ongoing pandemic. Those who wish to acknowledge Fred's life may make contributions to the Association of Black Cardiologists, Inc. (abcardio.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 15, 2020