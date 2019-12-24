|
|
COSTNER, Jr., Fred Williams Fred Williams Costner, Jr., age 91 formerly of College Park, GA passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Presbyterian Village in Austell, GA. Fred was born August 15, 1928 in Monroe, NC to the late Elizabeth and Fred W. Costner, Sr. He graduated from Boy's High in 1948. He met his wife, Faye Mitchum, in high school and they were married in McDonough, GA on May 27, 1948. Fred retired in 1993 after working as a Sales Rep for Gulf and Sinclair for 10 years and Sales Manager with several major trucking companies for 25 years. He was a member of Yaarab Temple, where he played in Yaarab's Million Dollar Brass Band. He was a member of College Park Blue Lodge #454 for over 65 years and served as Chaplain for 10 of those years. Fred was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 58 years, Faye M. Costner: sisters, Billie Collins and Nelleen Yancey: and son-in-law, Joel E. McWhorter. He is survived by hs son, Fred W. Costner, III and wife Sheila of Rock Hill, SC; daughter, Rebecca McWhorter of Douglasville, GA; grandson, Bill Costner of Alabaster, AL; and great-grandson, Gray Costner. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Hightower's Memorial Chapel, 12651 Veterans Memorial Highway, Douglasville, GA 30134. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Lyons City Cemetery, Lyons, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , c/o Yaarab Shrine Temple, 400 Ponce de Leon NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com. Hightower's Memorial Chapel, Douglasville, has charge of the arrangements. 770-489-2818
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 24, 2019