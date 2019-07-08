Services
Fred DUREN Obituary
DUREN, Fred Collier Fred Collier Duren, age 95, from Cataula, GA (formerly of Gwinnett County, Georgia), passed away, Friday, July 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife Margaret Elizabeth Spruill Duren; daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Bobby Ammons of Cataula, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law Jimmy and Kathy Duren of Cleveland, Georgia; grandchildren, Nathan Ammons and his wife Lindsey of Buford, Georgia and Bethany Ammons of Lawrenceville, Georgia; sisters, Lillian Cannon of Winder, Georgia and Peggy Prince of Gainesville, Georgia; sister-in-law Lamar Duren Maddox and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, Georgia with interment with Military Honors at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2:00 4:00 and 6:00 8:00 at the funeral home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 8, 2019
