FILSOOF, Fred Fred Filsoof passed away in the arms of his family on November 26, 2019 and will be deeply missed. "Uncle Fred" was born in Kermanshah, Iran, and lived an extraordinary life. The eldest of four children, he came to United Stated at the young age of 18, where he attended Belmont Abbey College and later North Carolina State, where he graduated with a degree in engineering. All while supporting his family after his father passed away, Fred then received his law degree from Emory Law School and established a very successfully law practice. Forever moving forward, Fred then founded a real estate management and development company, which also achieved incredible success. Notwithstanding his professional accomplishments, Fred's proudest achievement was always his family. He was the best son any parents could ask for and was an outstanding husband and father. He was predeceased by his mother, Saltanat Filsoof, and his father, Davoud "David" Filsoof. He was also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Alvin Siegel. Fred is survived by his soulmate, Terasa Filsoof, his four children, David Filsoof, Nader Filsoof, Joshua Filsoof and Rachel Filsoof, his granddaughter Charlotte Filsoof, his two sisters Mimi Siegel (Larry Cohen) and Mina Rose, and his brother Adel Filsoof (Guity Filsoof). Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Ahavath Achim Synagogue (600 Peachtree Battle Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30327). Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 28, 2019