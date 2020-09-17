1/
Fred Graves
GRAVES, Fred McKinney Fred McKinney Graves, age 98, of Loganville, formerly of Norcross, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker with Dr. Chris George officiating. Fred was born on the family farm on Graves Road in Norcross where his ancestors had lived since 1877. He lived there until 2000 when he and his wife Betty moved to Loganville to be near their daughter. Fred graduated from Tucker High School and served in the U.S. Army during WWII as a Technician Fifth Grade (Medic) assigned to the 455th Amphibious Truck Company. He served for 27 months in the Philippines. Prior to retirement, Fred worked in purchasing at the GM Doraville plant for 30 years and was a member of the United Auto Workers. He had a long history of civic service to his community. He was a member of the Norcross Masonic Lodge #228 F&AM for over 60 years and was a longtime member of the Lilburn Lions Club. Fred had quite a historical knowledge of Norcross and shared many stories and detailed documentation of his memories. Fred was a founding member of both Glover Baptist Church and Williams Road Baptist Church, both in Norcross. He was dedicated to the choirs at Glover and Williams Road and served in various leadership roles in both churches. He often sang in quartets with his brother Lawrence. He was previously a member of the First Baptist Church of Grayson and was most recently a member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain. A bachelor until the age of 69, Fred married his wife Betty in 1991. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Staples Adams Graves; his parents, Will and Hattie Leola Graves; and his brothers, Lawrence and Avery Graves. Survivors include his daughter, Melodee (Tim) Stewart; son, Greg (Melissa) Adams; granddaughters, Patricia and Elizabeth Adams; nieces and nephews, Russell Graves, Wynelle Middlebrooks, George Graves, Linda Graves, Janet Shirley, Carol Adams and Gerald Graves; many great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Fred and Betty worked a number of years in the food pantry at FBC Grayson. Out of his concern for the hungry, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the food pantry of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 5664-2726.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 564-2726
