|
|
ROBERTSON, Fred Mr. Fred G. Robertson passed away on May 12, 2020, in Marietta. He was 92 years old. Mr. Robertson was born and raised in Birmingham, Ala, where he attended Woodlawn High School. He then attended the University of Alabama, where he graduated in 1948 after only two and a half years, as the Valedictorian of his class. In 1985, he realized a lifelong goal of graduating from law school. He attended the Woodrow Wilson School of Law in Atlanta and passed the GA bar on his first attempt. He worked for many years as an internal auditor at Lockheed Marietta. He developed the internal auditing dept. at Alabama Power Co in B'ham, and retired from the Southern Co in Atlanta as manager of internal auditing. Mr. Robertson is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ann B. Robertson, as well as daughter Carol Robertson Mintz (Greg), and son David Robertson (Connie), grandchildren David Brooks, Bonnie Brooks Hobbs, Leslie Brooks Barfield, Virginia Robertson Whitten, and Andrew Robertson. There are eight great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Calvary Children's Home 1430 Lost Mountain Rd., Powder Springs, GA 30127. Private graveside services will be held today, Sunday, May 24, at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2020