SINGER, Fred Sam Fred Sam Singer, 85 years old, died in his sleep on the morning of May 24, 2019. His wife of 63 years, Jeanne DeLany Singer was at his bedside along with his daughters, Julia Myrick and Mary Newton, and his sons in law, Dick Myrick and Malcolm Newton. Fred was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Singer and daughter in law, Susan Singer and his four siblings, Jeff D. Singer Jr., William Singer, Mary Singer Hale and Buck Singer. Fred was born in Plains, Georgia to Jeff D. Singer and Mary Fleeta Benton Singer. He grew up in Lumpkin, Georgia and attended The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee. Fred graduated from Georgia Tech where he was the President of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Fred was proud to be a rambling wreck and cherished the lifelong friendships he made while attending Tech. In 1955 he married Jeanne DeLany in the chapel at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. Upon graduation from Georgia Tech, Fred enlisted in the US Army and then worked for Alcoa in Kansas City, Missouri and Dallas, Texas. In 1964 Fred and Jeanne returned to Atlanta where Fred was in the real estate development business with the Julian LeCraw Company and later with Ted Margeson. He and Jeanne were active members of Second Ponce de Leon church where he was a deacon. For the past 10 years Fred and Jeanne have been faithful members of Northwest Presbyterian Church. Fred served on the Board of Directors at The Webb School and was a founding member of the Atlanta Apartment Association. Probably his most prized memberships were being a member in perpetuity of the Ground Hog Group and the Tuesday night Colonnade Supper Club. Fred was the quintessential father, friend and husband. He is survived by his grandchildren Chip Myrick (Anna), Ansley Thomas (Philip), and Reid Newton, his hope for the future. He also left behind 6 twinkling stars, his great grandchildren, Delany, Lawton, Ruby, Wini, Mary Beth, and Smith. In addition he is survived by sisters in law, Sara Singer, Dot Singer, Joanne LeCraw, Judy McGinnis, Nancy DeLany and many nieces and nephews. The family will celebrate his life on June 5, 2019 at 11 am in the sanctuary at Northwest Presbyterian Church, and afterwards at a reception in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to The Shepherd Center, Atlanta, Georgia or The Webb School, Bell Buckle, Tennessee. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 31 to June 3, 2019