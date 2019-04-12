Services
Fred THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS, Fred Services for Fred Thomas, 91, of Union City will be held Sat, 4/13/2019 at 11am, Moreland Ave Church of Christ, 671 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta 30316. Family to assemble at the residence at 10am. Viewing today 3pm-7pm, today at HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl, Fayetteville 30214. (770) 461-9222. He is survived by his children: Fred Alexander, Barbara Hall, Phyllis Morgan & Anthony Phillips; 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grands and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, make donations in his honor to Moreland Ave Church of Christ.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2019
