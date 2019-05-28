Services
TURNER, Fred Fred Turner, 72, of Orlando, Florida, died Monday, May 27. He is survived by his wife Dr. Janie Turner, his daughter Caroline Turner of Seattle, his son Scott Turner and Scott's wife Karen Love of Greenville, and two sisters, Dr. Patricia Turner and Jane Turner. Fred worked with his dad at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, Georgia, for 42 years before retiring with Janie to Orlando. He was active in many community organizations, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his family. Details of a Memorial Service for Fred, to be held in Atlanta, will follow shortly.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 28, 2019
