Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
827 Pollard Boulevard SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 688-7073
Freddie James Obituary
JAMES, Freddie Mr. Freddie Lee James of Atlanta passed on December 17, 2019. Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 PM from our Chapel. Minister Robert Pope, Officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory; wife, Mrs. Carolyn Richards James and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Funeral Home, at 12:30 PM the day of service. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 6, 2020
