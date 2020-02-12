|
REESE, Freddie L. Murphy Homegoing Services for Mrs. Freddie L. Murphy Reese, of Atlanta, will be held TODAY, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 11:00 AM at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd. Lithonia, with remains placed instate at 10:00 AM. The Reverend Dr. Jamal H. Bryant, Pastor, Officiating. Interment will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Mrs. Reese leaves to cherish her precious memories, 6 loving children, Robert (Jacqueline), Isaiah (Virginia), Gwendolyn Reese Tucker, Jacqueline Gay (Sammy), Barbara Morrow (Stanley), Thaddeus Reese; special daughters, Gwendolyn Reese, Shirley Reese, Tami Reese; special son, Joe Stone; 20 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, aunts, Rosie Copeland, Ruth Murphy; sister in law, Julia Walker; brother in law, Roger Reese; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 6508 Woodrow Rd. Lithonia, 30038 at 10:00 AM Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 12, 2020