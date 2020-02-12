Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Lying in State
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church
6400 Woodrow Rd
Lithonia, GA
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
Georgia National Cemetery
Canton, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Reese


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddie Reese Obituary
REESE, Freddie L. Murphy Homegoing Services for Mrs. Freddie L. Murphy Reese, of Atlanta, will be held TODAY, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 11:00 AM at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd. Lithonia, with remains placed instate at 10:00 AM. The Reverend Dr. Jamal H. Bryant, Pastor, Officiating. Interment will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Mrs. Reese leaves to cherish her precious memories, 6 loving children, Robert (Jacqueline), Isaiah (Virginia), Gwendolyn Reese Tucker, Jacqueline Gay (Sammy), Barbara Morrow (Stanley), Thaddeus Reese; special daughters, Gwendolyn Reese, Shirley Reese, Tami Reese; special son, Joe Stone; 20 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, aunts, Rosie Copeland, Ruth Murphy; sister in law, Julia Walker; brother in law, Roger Reese; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 6508 Woodrow Rd. Lithonia, 30038 at 10:00 AM Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -