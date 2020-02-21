|
WILLIAMS, Freddie Pastor Freddie Lewis Williams of Atlanta, passed on February 15, 2020. Homegoing service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 AM, from Big Bethel AME Church, 220 Auburn Ave., Atlanta, GA 30303. Rev. Dr. John Foster, Pastor; Bishop Richard Lankford, Eulogist; Pastor Deloris Johnson, Devine Love Fellowship. Interment at West View Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories; Wife, Mrs. Marverly Williams; Daughter, Raven Williams; two granddaughters, Amani and Amirah Hoskins and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held today from 11 AM to 8 PM. Everyone is asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 10 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020