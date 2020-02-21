Services
Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
827 Pollard Boulevard SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 688-7073
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddie Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS, Freddie Pastor Freddie Lewis Williams of Atlanta, passed on February 15, 2020. Homegoing service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 AM, from Big Bethel AME Church, 220 Auburn Ave., Atlanta, GA 30303. Rev. Dr. John Foster, Pastor; Bishop Richard Lankford, Eulogist; Pastor Deloris Johnson, Devine Love Fellowship. Interment at West View Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories; Wife, Mrs. Marverly Williams; Daughter, Raven Williams; two granddaughters, Amani and Amirah Hoskins and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held today from 11 AM to 8 PM. Everyone is asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 10 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -