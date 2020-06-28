Jazz great Freddy Cole, the younger brother of Nat "King" Cole who built his own reputation as a pianist and vocalist, died Saturday. He was 88.
The cause was complications from a cardiovascular ailment, his manager, Suzi Reynolds, told The Washington Post.
Freddy Cole, an Atlanta resident, long performed in the shadow of his famous brother – a towering figure in jazz and popular music. But he earned plaudits of his own – including Grammy nominations – during a decades-long career playing traditional jazz, swing and the blues. Most recently, he was nominated last year for best jazz vocal album for "My Mood Is You."
Read more about Freddy Cole on ajc.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 28, 2020.