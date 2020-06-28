Jazz great Freddy Cole, the younger brother of Nat "King" Cole who built his own reputation as a pianist and vocalist, died Saturday. He was 88.The cause was complications from a cardiovascular ailment, his manager, Suzi Reynolds, told The Washington Post.Freddy Cole, an Atlanta resident, long performed in the shadow of his famous brother – a towering figure in jazz and popular music. But he earned plaudits of his own – including Grammy nominations – during a decades-long career playing traditional jazz, swing and the blues. Most recently, he was nominated last year for best jazz vocal album for "My Mood Is You."