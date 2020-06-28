Freddy Cole
Share
Share
Share Freddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jazz great Freddy Cole, the younger brother of Nat "King" Cole who built his own reputation as a pianist and vocalist, died Saturday. He was 88.

The cause was complications from a cardiovascular ailment, his manager, Suzi Reynolds, told The Washington Post.

Freddy Cole, an Atlanta resident, long performed in the shadow of his famous brother – a towering figure in jazz and popular music. But he earned plaudits of his own – including Grammy nominations – during a decades-long career playing traditional jazz, swing and the blues. Most recently, he was nominated last year for best jazz vocal album for "My Mood Is You."

Read more about Freddy Cole on ajc.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved