BRUNN, Frederick Albert Frederick Albert Brunn, 82, of Peachtree Corners, GA died on April 22, 2019. We think he chose that date because it was his grandson's birthday and his granddaughter's wedding anniversary and didn't want to miss out on future celebrations. First and foremost, Fred was a devoted husband to his wife of 59 years, Marguerite, and a loving father to his 3 children: Mark (Wendy) Brunn of Fripp Island, SC; Laura Brunn Lewis (Eric) of Brookhaven, GA; and Matthew Brunn of Dunwoody, GA. He is survived by 9 grandchildren: Warren Alvord, Ashley (Parker) Haynes, Joseph (Carolyn) Brunn, Madeline (Andrew) Jacobson, Victoria (Brendan) Nagle, Traeger Lewis, Tucker Lewis, Annabelle Brunn, Josephine Brunn, and one great grandchild: Emmett Dean Haynes. Fred was a graduate of Seton Hall University and earned his MBA from Fordham University. In his professional life, Fred served as Treasurer of Faberge in New York City for 25 years. He then became an entrepreneur and owner of Lilburn Lighting in Lilburn, Georgia. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Brookhaven, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Golden Retriever Rescue of Atlanta or Hospice Atlanta. If donations are not your thing, give someone you love a Yoo-Hoo or a Good-N-Plenty, as those were also some of Fred's favorites! Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2019