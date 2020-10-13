1/
Frederick Camp
1953 - 2020
CAMP, David Frederick David Frederick Camp, Dec. 29, 1953-Oct. 10, 2020. Mr. Camp, a lifelong resident of Atlanta, is predeceased by his only sibling, Steven, and by his parents, Ann Pate Camp and Robert F. Camp. Mr. Camp spent numerous years in the RV Industry, traveling extensively throughout the U.S. In 2000 he launched Felix's on the Square and became an advocate and beloved member of the LGBTQ Atlanta family. Driving nice cars was always a passion, and to his fellow members of Chin Track Days, he was in radiantly high spirits after Performance Road Track Driving. Due to coronavirus restrictions, a graveside service to honor David's life will he held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3000 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA with limited seating. Felix's will open at 1:30 pm on Oct. 14, 2020. A Private Celebration of Life event will be observed Sunday, October 18th. Email thilmanm@gmail.com to receive invitation, time and address. David's enduring legacy is that he offered a very safe place for many and was a loyal friend to a host of diverse people. Many thanks to Dr. Taofeek Owonikoko, the entire Oncology team and staff on the 8th Floor in the Emory Tower. Your years of dedication were surpassed by your gentle care of our friend, David. Donations may be made to Winship Cancer Insititute of Emory University, Development Office, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 in memory of David F. Camp. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand that we will be limiting the amount of people the service. We also ask all guests and family members attending the service to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, "A Family Company," Snellville Chapel (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 979-3200
