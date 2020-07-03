Frederick Cron

CRON, Frederick Thorpe Frederick Thorpe Cron, age 85, loving husband, devoted father and grandfather of Riverdale GA passed away Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Southwest Christian Care of cancer. He was born on July 12, 1934 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee to Frederick W. Cron and Isabel T. Cron. He grew up in Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Virginia, Michigan and the Philippines. After graduating in 1952 from Pi Beta Phi High School in Gatlinburg, he enlisted in the US Army from 1954 to 1957, serving most of it in Germany. Fred attended one year at the University of Tennessee before starting a 39 year career with United Airlines in Atlanta. He married the love of his life, Ruby Jewell Brooks, on June 21, 1959 and had 52 wonderful years together before she passed away on June 25, 2011. Fred was a member of Riverdale Lodge #709 for 38 years and of Riverdale OES #446 for 34 years. In his spare-time he passionately restored WW2 era U.S. Army jeeps. Fred is survived by sister-in-law Edna Cron of Colorado, sons Thomas Cron of Riverdale and Robert Cron of Jonesboro, GA and daughter Pamela Baker, granddaughter Joni Baker, and grandsons Matthew Baker and Samuel Baker, all of Lilburn GA, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Fred was pre-deceased by his wife, Jewell, his parents, brother Erich L. Cron and many in-laws from Jewell's side of the family. Fred's celebration of life service will be held at Heatherwood Baptist Church, 2195 Hwy. 138, Riverdale, GA 30296 with family visitation from 12-2 PM and the service at 2 PM with the Rev. Doug Johnson and Rev. Larry Burns officiating.



