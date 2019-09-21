|
|
HAYWARD, Frederick Carl Frederick Carl Hayward, 79, of Hot Springs Village passed away September 17, 2019, enjoying his favorite past time- golfing. He leaves behind a loving wife, Angie of 34 years; five children: Kim, Jeff, Jason, Tonnye and Ryan, who adored their father greatly. Fred also has nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was the only brother of five sisters: Myra, Lynda, Cindy, Jan and Marcy, and having many lifelong friends. Fred retired early from GMAC as a consultant and he was a diehard Atlanta Falcons, Georgia Tech and Atlanta Braves fan. Fred attended First Assembly Hot Springs Village Church, where he served his Lord Jesus faithfully and is now resting in our Father's loving arms. A Celebration of Fred's life will be 2:00pm Saturday, September 21, 2019 at First Assembly Hot Springs Village with Pastor Ronnie Gilmore officiating. Guests may register at www.caruth-hale.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 21, 2019