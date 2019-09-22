|
VERMILLION, Jr., Frederick J. "Fred" Frederick J. Vermillion Jr., age 89 of Atlanta, passed away in the comfort of his home on August 12, 2019. He was born November 15, 1929 to the late Frederick and Pearle (Lyon) Vermillion. He was united in marriage to Geraldine Cyr on August 27, 1955. Fred spent his entire working life in the paper industry, from general labor in Maine at the age of 15, to upper management at Georgia-Pacific's world headquarters in Atlanta. He served his country as a navigator/bombardier in the Air Force where he flew over 50 missions in Korea. Fred was known for his dry sense of humor. He loved to tell stories and brag about his "progeny." Fred and Gerry were active members of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta. During his retirement, Fred became an avid hikerespecially in the mountains of North Georgia. He acquired his scuba certification at age 65 and enjoyed 200 dives around the world. Among his favorite experiences were his whitewater rafting trips down the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon. Fred also enjoyed taking his beloved grandchildren on trips abroad. Fred is survived by daughters, Cynthia (Donald) Foster and Cheryl (Tony) Knuppel, his grandchildren Tony Jr. (Anandi) Knuppel, Eric (Kim) Knuppel, Stephanie (Erin Wichmann) Knuppel, Avianna Foster, and Jovan Foster. He was also fortunate enough to meet his 3 great-grandchildren: Gus, Anton, and Ana. Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Gerry, and his brother Tom. The family wishes to thank the wonderful people of Sacred Journeys Hospice and Personal Care of Atlanta. A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of his 90th birthday on Saturday, November 16 at 1:00 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019