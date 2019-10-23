|
|
ROUSSELOT, Frederika Gene Frederika "Ricki" Rousselot passed away peacefully at her home on October 15th, 2019, at the age of 77. Ricki is preceded in death by her mother and brother. She is remembered by her husband Ed, son Jim (Joe), son Rob (Sarah), daughter Mary (Mark) and grandchildren, Lauren, Rachel, Connor and Avery, as well as her sisters Susan and Barbara. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1941 and graduated from Rockford High School in 1959. Ricki enjoyed the Atlanta Braves, her church family, and traveling. The funeral Mass will be held at the Catholic Church of St. Ann, 4905 Roswell Road, in Marietta on October 29th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann Life Teen or Cobb County Humane Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 23, 2019