Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Freeda Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freeda Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freeda Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS, Freeda Ms. Freeda M. Williams age 74, passed on March 22, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, March 31, at Oak Hill Cemetery, 319 N. Erwin St., Cartersville, GA 30120. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 30, from 6 - 8 PM, at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Ms. Williams will be cherished by her loving son, Roderick A. Thomas, her sister, Gwendolyn "Pinkie" Weaver, her New Birth Missionary Baptist Church family, her former Co-workers at HUD and other Federal employees, Organizations and a host of other relatives and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freeda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -