WILLIAMS, Freeda Ms. Freeda M. Williams age 74, passed on March 22, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, March 31, at Oak Hill Cemetery, 319 N. Erwin St., Cartersville, GA 30120. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 30, from 6 - 8 PM, at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Ms. Williams will be cherished by her loving son, Roderick A. Thomas, her sister, Gwendolyn "Pinkie" Weaver, her New Birth Missionary Baptist Church family, her former Co-workers at HUD and other Federal employees, Organizations and a host of other relatives and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020