GOLDSTUCKER, Frieda Krueger Frieda Krueger Goldstucker, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at her home in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 23, 2019, at the age of 66. Frieda was born in Miami Beach, Florida, and attended the University of Florida where she studied nursing. She began as a Registered Nurse in Jacksonville, Florida, and later took a position in Atlanta. Soon thereafter, she met Robert Goldstucker. They married and began their life together in Savannah before making Atlanta their home. Frieda was a beacon of the neighborhood and a favorite of two generations of neighborhood children. She was an avid gardener, having learned from her father who grew up on a farm. She will be missed by those friends with whom she would take endless walks. Frieda was beloved by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband (Robert), son (Richard and wife Mariel), daughter (Rachael and husband Lee), four grandchildren, siblings (Karen and Bruce), and many nieces and nephews. Final arrangements will be private, with a gathering for friends and family at a date to be announced. Memorials or donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Institute. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 25 to June 30, 2019