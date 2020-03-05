Services
WILSON, Jr., William Odum "Bill" William "Bill" Odum Wilson, Jr., 91, of Atlanta, GA, joined the rest of his ancestors in heavenly jubilee on January 25, 2020. An Atlanta native, Bill worked in his family's business, Lunsford Wilson Co., which offered him the ability to minister and befriend many. There will be a visitation at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA, beginning at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, and Bill's funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. For more details and to leave condolences, please visit www.asturner.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2020
