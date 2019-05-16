|
|
ANDERSON, G. Keene G. Keene Anderson passed away May 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife Cindy, daughters Michelle Scileppi and Bethany Anderson, grandchildren Jared and Bailey Scileppi, Aaron Scileppi, Nathan Lee, Talmage Lee, and great-grandson Lucas Scileppi. He was born May 27, 1947 in Eureka, California to Alethe V. Still and Lewis E. Anderson. He was a resident of Acwoth, GA. Family will receive friends Thursday, May 16 from 6 to 8 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 870 Peeples Road, Cartersville, GA. A celebration of his life will be on Friday, May 17 at 11 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 870 Peeples Road, Cartersville, GA. Interment will follow at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA on May 28 at 11 AM. Condolences can be left at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2019