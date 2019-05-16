Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
870 Peeples Road
Cartersville, GA
View Map
Send Flowers
Interment
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Georgia National Cemetery
Canton, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for G. ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

G. Keene ANDERSON


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ANDERSON, G. Keene G. Keene Anderson passed away May 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife Cindy, daughters Michelle Scileppi and Bethany Anderson, grandchildren Jared and Bailey Scileppi, Aaron Scileppi, Nathan Lee, Talmage Lee, and great-grandson Lucas Scileppi. He was born May 27, 1947 in Eureka, California to Alethe V. Still and Lewis E. Anderson. He was a resident of Acwoth, GA. Family will receive friends Thursday, May 16 from 6 to 8 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 870 Peeples Road, Cartersville, GA. A celebration of his life will be on Friday, May 17 at 11 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 870 Peeples Road, Cartersville, GA. Interment will follow at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA on May 28 at 11 AM. Condolences can be left at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.