CHAMBLISS, Gail Flotten Gail Flotten Chambliss died in her sleep on January 1, 2020. She was born September 9, 1942 in New York City to Rev. Joseph B. Flotten and Ruth Simonson Flotten. She spent her childhood in New York and graduated from Wagner College on Staten Island in 1964 with a B.S. in Education. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and served as their president for one year. After four years of teaching, she joined a division of IBM which later became part of Ceridian Corporation. She had a successful 36 years with the service division of the company, the latter half of it in management. During her career with Ceridian, she lived in Minneapolis, San Francisco and Atlanta. In Atlanta, she met and later married her beloved husband, Al in 1994. She thoroughly enjoyed her retirement, spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with her husband. She was an active member of Mt. Pisgah UMC, including being part of a team of teachers who regularly taught the adult Wesleyan Sunday School Class. Gail was a part of the Women's Association at the Rivermont Golf Club and was active in their bridge, Mah Jongg and book club groups. In addition to her husband and three stepchildren, Parker Chambliss, husband of Lindsey Kiefer Chambliss, Mary Chambliss Hoyt wife of Adam Hoyt, and John Chambliss, she is survived by 5 wonderful grandchildren: Elizabeth Anne Chambliss, Cooper Joseph Chambliss, Anna Katherine Hoyt, Rachel Grace Hoyt and Moses Philip Hoyt. Gail had four sisters: Lynn Hobson of AK., and Sandy Flotten (died age 2), both of whom preceded her in death, Joanne Melloh wife of Theodore Melloh of MN., and Beverly Ruth Fries of CO. A memorial service will be held on January 16, 2020 at 2:00 at Mt. Pisgah UMC with a reception to follow at Rivermont. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ovarian Cancer Institute, 960 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 130, Atlanta, GA 30342.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 4, 2020