Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Lying in State
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral
212 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral
212 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA
Gail Hargrave


1956 - 2020
Gail Hargrave Obituary
HARGRAVE, Gail Elizabeth Gail Elizabeth Hargrave, age 63 of Powder Springs, GA was born Sept. 3, 1956 to the late Clarence Hargrave and Irene Henderson Hargrave. A native of Lexington, NC, she was a graduate of Lexington Senior High School Class of 1975, and the Art Institute of Atlanta, GA in December 2013. Prior to her passing, she was Chef for numerous families and businesses in the Atlanta area. She was the mother of two sons, Cory Hargrave of Savannah, GA and Sterling Hargrave who preceded her in death. Gail leaves to cherish her memory, three brothers, Clarence "Pete" Hargrave (Kymn) of Douglasville, GA, Ricky Hargrave (Debra) of Dallas, GA and Bishop Greg Hargrave (Minister Kim) of McLeansville, NC, sister, Vera H. McRae (Mike) of Lexington, NC other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Thursday, Jan. 30, 11 AM, Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy., Austell, GA; Bishop Dale C. Bronner, Pastor. Instate 10 AM. Interment Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Palmetto, GA. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Inc, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. (404) 349-3000. www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 29, 2020
