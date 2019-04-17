|
PLEMONS, Gail Voyles Mrs. Gaill Voyles Plemons, 71, died April 15, 2019. Mrs. Plemons was born in Atlanta to Melvin and Velma Voyles. She was a homemaker who was actively involved in her local school system and fine arts programs during her children's school years. A longtime resident of Jonesboro, she was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. Mrs. Plemons was predeceased by her husband of 43 years Mr. Carl Wesley Plemons Jr. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Roberts and her husband Michael, their children Megan, Matthew and Morgan, her son Wesley and his wife Regina and their children Montrel and Dylan. In lieu of floral arrangements, donations can be made to Fairview Baptist Church 1746 Highway 138E. Jonesboro, GA 30236 (770-477-1717.Visitation for Mrs. Gail Voyles Plemons will be held at Tara Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Jonesboro, GA Wednesday April 17th 6pm-8pm. Funeral Service will be held at Tara Garden Chapel Thursday April 18th at 11am.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 17, 2019