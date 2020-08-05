1/
Gail Royston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROYSTON, Gail Mathies Gail Mathies Royston of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully, on July 24, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard D. Royston. She will be greatly missed by her 4 step-children, Ty, Leslie (Frank) Rocco, Jane (John) Gwaltney, and Rick (Margaret). Gail was also adored by 3 nephews, Blair (Debby), Burt (Brigitte), and Scott. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 4 great-nephews, 3 great-nieces and 1 great-grandnephew. Gail was an amazing friend to many, especially Fletcher, Laura, Elaine, Chris and Claudia. A service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to www.cerebralpalsyfoundation.org or https://secure.atlantahumane.org. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please send an email to rmroyston@hotmail.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved